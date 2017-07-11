War for the Planet of the Apes, the final movie in the new Planet of the Apes trilogy is being released this week, but that's not the sci-fi film that's got everyone geek out there talking. The drama around surrounding the Han Solo movie has been a rollercoaster, from Chris Miller and Phil Lord being fired in June due to creative differences and being replaced with Ron Howard, to Alden Ehrenreich needing an acting coach to play the title role of Han Solo.

Cast of the untitled Han Solo movie [Credit: Lucasfilm]

However, during an interview with Uproxx to promote War for the Planet of the Apes, Woody Harrelson was asked about his thoughts on the sudden director switch. In a very calm fashion, he simply told us that we can relax:

"Oh, you can relax, man – because obviously the Force is with us."

He sounds very confident in Ron Howard's abilities. This could be because he's worked with the director before in EDtv, a 1999 comedy about an average guy (Matthew McConaughey) who had a reality show built around his mundane, daily activities. In the film, Harrelson played McConaughey's brother, who hoped to use Ed's fame for his own financial gain.

It would seem that #WoodyHarrelson and #RonHoward have stayed on each other's good side for the past 18 years.

"Ron is great. He’s awesome. He’s such a gentleman and so prepared."

However, that doesn't mean that he is happy that Miller and Lord are booted from the project.

"And I loved Chris and Phil. But I think we did land in very capable hands."

Despite what you might have heard about the drama behind the scenes of the #HanSolo film, Harrelson says that we can stop worrying and that it's in good hands. The prequel movie is suppose to be set prior to the events of Han Solo’s first appearance in Star Wars — Episode IV: A New Hope.

Harrison Ford in 'Star Wars — Episode IV: A New Hope' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

The film is said to show how Han Solo and Chewbacca first met Lando Calrissian, played by Donald Glover. The film is also set to star Emilia Clarke, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo.

This will be the second standalone #StarWars movie following Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in 2016. The still untitled Han Solo film is slated to hit theaters May 25, 2018.

What do you think of all the drama surrounding the Han Solo movie?