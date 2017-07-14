Game on. Ralph and Vanellope are back in Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2. The sequel took center stage at Disney's D23 Expo 2017, and directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, along with Emmy-winning comedian Sara Silverman, unveiled the new trailer and a new clip. As Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sara Silverman) are shown speeding into the Internet looking for a way to fix Sugar Rush, they meet up some new characters that were not in the original movie.

WhIch Princesses Will Appear?

In the clip shown to the members of the audience, the audience got to see Vanellope messing with all the Disney princesses. That's right, all of the princesses. Not only did they get see the princesses on screen, all the original voice actors appeared on stage, as well. The crowd was brought to their feet when the impressive bit brought together all the princesses, new and old, during the #WreckItRalph2 introduction:

Ming Na Wen ( Mulan )

) Kristen Bell (Anna in Frozen )

) Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid )

) Paige O’Hara (Belle in Beauty and the Beast )

) Linda Larkin (Jasmine in Aladdin )

) Anika Noni Rose (Tiana in The Princess and the Frog )

) Mandy Moore (Rapunzel in Tangled )

) Kelly MacDonald (Merida in Brave )

) Auli'i Cravalho ( Moana )

) Irene Bedard (Pocahontas)

That's quite an amazing feat to pull together all of these princesses and their original voice actors.

Who Else Is In The Movie?

But these princesses are not the only newcomers to the #WreckItRalph franchise. The clip also introduced Yesss (Taraji P. Henson, Golden Globe winner from Empire) who was quoted as saying:

Yesss is a new character who owns the website Buzzaholic. Yesss knows everything about cool and on the trend. And she does spell her name with a triple 's'. Yesss is very savvy, smart and sexy.

Yesss factors in as someone who will help Ralph and Vanellope solve the Sugar Rush crisis.

Just because Ralph and Vanellope are leaving the arcade, doesn't mean they are leaving their friends from the first story behind. #Disney fans will still get to see Fix-It Felix (Jack McBrayer) and Sergeant Calhoun (Jane Lynch) reprise their roles in the sequel.

Wreck-It Ralph 2 hits theaters on Nov. 21, 2018.