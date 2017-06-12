Back in the day Entourage made headlines for its bro-centric portrayal of Hollywood, but what's rarely talked about is what happened behind the scenes. Now Alison Brie has recounted one casting experience that sounds skeevy enough to be a rejected Entourage plot.

After screening her new #Netflix series #GLOW at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas, Alison Brie (Community, Bojack Horseman) revealed that the experience of auditioning for roles has not improved for women in Hollywood.

Brie spoke about the lack of compelling roles for women, detailing how even auditioning for Marvel comes with challenges:

I’ve gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them. And I’d be glad to get them! It’s brutal, it just is.

The real eyebrow-raising anecdote from Brie, however, was her experience when auditioning to appear on HBO's Entourage. It's sickening:

The audition process has not changed that much. Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of Entourage that I had to go on in a bikini! Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts. And they were like, ‘Okay, can you take your top off now?'

Hearing this story and others from GLOW co-star Betty Gilpin, the show's casting director, Jennifer Euston, summed up the scenarios as "gross." She later tweeted about Brie's Entourage experience:

Nor I - makes me sick there are producers who abuse their power & if there was a Casting Director present, they did nothing? Inexcusable. https://t.co/BQZdfafg2c — Jen Euston Casting (@jeneuston) June 11, 2017

Stories about producers and directors taking advantage of their power during the casting process have been stereotypical in Hollywood for decades, and it's sad to see that not much has changed.

Alison Brie's new show, GLOW, premieres on Netlfix June 23.

[Source: EW]