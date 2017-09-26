Over the weekend, President Donald Trump blasted players in the NFL for drawing attention to and quietly protesting police brutality and mistreatment of black Americans by kneeling during the national anthem before the start of Sunday games. According to him, those "sons of bitches" should be fired by the owners—as he so eloquently put it.

In response to this, NFL players across the nation took a stand — or, rather, a knee — this weekend against the Twitter-addicted president by linking hands and kneeling, as well as locking arms and standing, during the national anthems in protest. Even some team owners were down on the field to show their support of their players' collective right to peacefully and honorably protest.

Football stars weren't the only public figures to take a knee in protest of the President this weekend, as celebrities across the country took to social media to endorse the hashtag #TakeAKnee, including X-Files stars David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson.

On the set of filming the anticipated eleventh season of the long-running sci-fi drama for Fox, Duchovny and Anderson showed their feelings on the matter — along with their characters' looks in the upcoming season — in a solemn and dignified photo.

Fans took to the comments to show their love to the stars for their joining in on the protest that is becoming a national movement.

Gillian Anderson and David Duchovny join other celebrities, including Stevie Wonder, Pharrell Williams, Uzo Aduba and John Legend, in this protest regarding players' rights to kneel in protest of the police and a president critical of them. Even in the middle of shooting, we'd expect no less of Mulder and Scully to be aware of what's happening in the world—and to be on the right side of history.

The eleventh season of The X-Files is set to return to the small screen sometime in 2018. With Anderson and Duchovny returning alongside previous newcomers Lauren Ambrose and Robbie Amell, as well as series veterans William B. Davis (The Smoking Man), Annabeth Gish (Monica Reyes) and Mitch Pileggi (Walter Skinner), fans can look forward to another thrilling season.