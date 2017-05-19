Fox is gearing up for a busy year in 2018, with the release of New Mutants, Deadpool 2, and most importantly, X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The latter will pick up where Apocalypse left off, continuing to develop the young versions of Scott Summers, Jean Grey and Storm we were introduced to.

The studio has been remarkably secretive with the project. Aside from the involvement of the three aforementioned three heroes, we have no idea which familiar faces will be popping up.

The most recent #XMen saga has been headlined by James McAvoy's Professor X, Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique and Michael Fassbender's Magneto. While McAvoy's involvement in Dark Phoenix is a no-brainer, the same can't be said for his co-stars. There's been a worrying amount of mystery surrounding the return of Lawrence and Fassbender. Fortunately for X-Men fans, a new piece of information has surfaced that may answer the question...

Are Magneto And Mystique Returning To The X-Men Franchise?

There's been a recent rumor going around regarding Eric Lensherr and his involvement in Dark Phoenix. In case you missed it, MTV's Josh Horrowitz tweeted out this message, stating Magneto would indeed be part of the movie:

Want to know Fassbender's X-MEN future? Bet big on him appearing in DARK PHOENIX but not NEW MUTANTS. Oh, I just saw Michael Fassbender BTW — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 15, 2017

CinemaBlend recently sat down with X-Men producer Hutch Parker, and discussed the accuracy of this rumor, and whether it could mean Jennifer Lawrence would follow Fassbender in (reportedly) re-entering the fold. Parker gave a surprisingly open response, revealing Dark Phoenix's story includes all the original characters presented in the new X-Men trilogy:

"I'd rather not confirm any of those officially, but yes, the current story that we're working on has that group involved as well as some of the younger characters that we introduced last time."

Dark Phoenix hits theaters a year and a half from now, so filming should begin sometime in the next few months. That most likely means there isn't a ton of room to change the storyline that's already in place, meaning Magneto and Mystique being part of the movie is a very likely possibility.

I must say, I'm particularly surprised by the prospect of #JenniferLawrence returning. Lawrence has seemed to be in two minds about making another X-Men movie; she's expressed she hates getting into the prosthetics, but also recently said she'd love to come back to the franchise. The films have set her up as one of the pillars of the team; by the end of Apocalypse, she is training the X-Men. So it would be great to see her return to pick up that story thread.

Now, hold on tight, because that's not the only X-Men-related goodness Hutch Parker offered...

Is Rogue Also In The Cards For The X-Men's New Adventure?

Seeing how #Rogue – one of the main characters of the original X-men trilogy, portrayed by Anna Paquin – plays a part in the original Dark Phoenix saga, Parker was asked about a possible appearance from her in the film. The producer replied that the mutant characters that would be appearing in the film were still up in the air. Then, Parker offered a cryptic tease, hinting at comic books as being a good indication of who we might see pop up...

"We're all sorting out exactly which mutants will be part of it, and which ones won't. It is a bit more expansive than... obviously 'Logan' was a bit more intimate of a story. This one's a bit more expansive, and you know the comics, so you know how and why. We're still kind of sorting that through."

This comment is interesting for several reasons, because it not only teases the possibility of Rogue, but also left the door open for other relevant players in the Dark Phoenix storyline to have a role in the film. The comic book run has quite a few exciting characters, such as Mastermind, (the villain responsible for Jean Grey's transformation into the Phoenix); the Hellfire Club (which we've already met in First Class) and even the Shi'ar Empire.

For the latter, Fox hasn't taken advantage of the X-Men's cosmic connections. But with the film really does adhere to the source material, it will be interesting to see if the Shi'ar are introduced in this film. But with how little information we have at our disposal, it's best to wait for more details

With that in mind, let's stick to the three characters directly teased by Parker: Magneto, Mystique and Rogue. Would they be good additions to Dark Phoenix? Absolutely, especially the first two. On one hand, Magneto and Charles's relationship has been the center of the new X-Men franchise from the beginning. The characters' relationship reached a nice point by the end of #Apocalypse, so I would love to see that friendship continue.

Mystique, on the other hand, is leading the X-Men, so not having her return for Dark Phoenix would feel out of place for the storyline that's been set up so far. As for Rogue, while there's not an immediate urgency to bring her onboard, she could be a great addition to the franchise, so I would be thrilled to see her rejoin Xavier's ranks.

From what we can gather, Dark Phoenix seems to be shaping up to be quite an exciting ride. Hopefully, it manages to deliver. X-Men: Dark Phoenix flies into theaters on November 2, 2018.

(Source: CinemaBlend)