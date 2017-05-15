Are superpowers a burden or a gift? While the majority of us would love nothing more than to move objects with our mind or teleport great distances in the blink of an eye, the first trailer for Marvel's The Gifted suggests that having powers isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Check out our first full look at The Gifted in Marvel's first trailer below:

With Matt Nix (Burn Notice) on writing duties and X-Men director Bryan Singer behind the camera, #TheGifted promises to tell a more personal story about mutant-kind than we've ever seen on screen before. However, amongst all of the family drama, there will still be more than enough action sequences and flashy mutant powers on display to satiate even the most ardent comic book fans.

Set in the #XMen universe, The Gifted will draw inspiration from our beloved merry mutants, featuring a mix of comic book characters we know and love combined with new heroes created for the show.

Speaking to Collider back in January, series creator Matt Nix explained that the continuity of The Gifted lines up with the mythology of the X-Men movies, explaining that:

“If you like that world and the world of the movies, there are definite nods to it, it definitely exists in the same general universe.”

Tune in when #TheGifted airs on Fox this Fall to see which X-Men characters might join the likes of Blink and Polaris on the small screen. How much are you willing to bet that we may see a surprise cameo from the likes of Cyclops or Storm sometime in the near future?

