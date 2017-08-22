The noughties was an odd decade. Fashion trends were somewhat questionable at the time, calling back to the outlandish threads that were seen in the 1980s. The glowing neon colors were gone and the age of denim had returned. 2000 saw the release of the first instalment of the modern day X-Men franchise. It showcased a stellar cast made up of some of Hollywood's heavyweights. The likes of Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Halle Berry and Hugh Jackman all had major roles in the film and basked in its success. But their outfit choices at the film's premiere on Ellie Island will forever haunt the cast — just what were they thinking!

Twitter user DanBlackroyd was the guy who unearthed the gem of a photo and decided to share it with the world. The photo is a group shot and contains many of the original cast members, including Anna Paquin, Famke Janssen, Ian McKellen, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, and Hugh Jackman.

A vintage photo of the X-MEN cast where none of them are dressed like they're going to the same place. pic.twitter.com/FlZ898bPLf — [kie.ran] (@danblackroyd) August 13, 2017

The variety of outfits on display here are a sight to behold. You have Hugh Jackman dressed in a vintage Miami Vice style suit and t-shirt combination, Halle Berry sporting a bikini top with matching pants, Patrick Stewart looking the most sane out of them all and Ian McKellen with a wood print matching suit. Anna Paquin and Patrick Stewart seem to have chosen the most modest outfits, Stewart has chosen a causal number to attend a premiere in and Paquin looks like she's about to attend a high school dance.

The internet went crazy over the photo and it received tens of thousands of re-tweets within days of being posted. There have been a number of hilarious responses to the shot and many have been left flabbergasted over the fact that people did indeed dress like this in the early 2000s.

When you're hanging out with friends at a con and none of you are cosplaying from the same series https://t.co/P5NOoOz7pZ — j i l l i a n (@sharkbaroness) August 15, 2017

Hehehe I was thinking McKellen looks like a tree — AmazinMic (@amazinmic) August 14, 2017

I'd pay for Ian McKellen to say 'I am Groot' in that suit https://t.co/ilN0BRludS — Caitlin (@CrashBandicait) August 14, 2017

It's even provoked Ian Mckellen to step in and give his own opinion on his outfit of choice.

Yes, the outfit choices were rather outlandish, but that's just what the early 2000s were like. Take a look at most film premieres and red carpet events at the time and you will be pleasantly reminded of just how shocking some of the wardrobe choices were!