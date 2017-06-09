If Netflix gave us anything in the way of a new obsession last year, it was its '80s loving, nostalgia-immersing TV show, Stranger Things. The first season's cup did runneth over with homages to the creators' childhood faves such as Stephen King and Stand By Me, E.T. and Poltergeist; even the score oozed eighties vibes with its heavy synth sound.

It makes sense then that the #StrangerThings merchandise would float along the same vein, and its latest item, which will be available to purchase on July 14, is nothing short of a rose-tinted wet dream: It's a cassette tape of the show's theme packaged within a VHS case.

Peek at it:

[Credit: Lakeshore Records]

Bet you're stoked you kept hold of that battered, glow-in-the-dark sticker covered tape player for the last two decades now, eh?

The musicians behind the Stranger Things score — S U R V I V E — have collaborated with Urban Outfitters to create this pretty hipster "vintage" feel piece, which no doubt will be outrageously overpriced, considering the store's general offering: 200 bucks for a polaroid camera, anyone?

They do look pretty cool, though — check out the full '80s side cover below:

[Credit: Lakeshore Records]

Season 2 of Stranger Things arrives on #Netflix October 31.

Would you buy this Stranger Things cassette?

(Source: Uproxx)