If you sat down to watch the Rick and Morty Season 3 premiere last week, then you've probably been hit with the same strange craving that thousands of other Rick and Morty fans have. And no, we don't mean a craving for more episodes of the hit Adult Swim cartoon (though we all have a craving for more episodes, let's face it).

No, what we're talking about is the sudden uncontrollable desire to taste McDonalds' 1998 Mulan Szechuan McNugget dipping sauce that's taken the internet by storm. Since Rick's insane rant in the Season 3 premiere about his longing for the now-famous sauce, the topic has been trending worldwide. Thousands of fans have petitioned for the sauce's return, and McDonalds have relished in teasing us with vague responses to the global pandemonium.

However, with no guarantee of the sauce's glorious return ever happening, a hero has come to show us the way forward. His name is Andrew Rea, and the latest episode of his Youtube cooking series "Binging with Babish" teaches us how to make our very own szechuan McNugget dipping sauce!

Seriously, someone give this guy a medal!

To check out the recipe, watch the video below:

In the video he makes three variations of the szechuan sauce. Firstly he makes his own spicy version, the recipe for which is more suited for those with a well-equipped kitchen and some actual cooking skills! Secondly, he follows a recipe for a sweet szechuan sauce, posted by Redditor Xeropoint, the thread for which for you can find here. Finally, he makes a simple version of the sauce by mixing McDonalds' sweet and sour dip and BBQ dip, especially for those people who have no cooking ability whatsoever.

Supposedly, the tastiest version of the sauce was the one taken from Reddit, so if you'd rather follow Xeropoint's delicious recipe yourself, here it is:

Mince 6 cloves of Garlic and heat them up in a skillet

Add 4 tablespoons Balsamic Vinegar

Add ~2 teaspoons of soy sauce to taste ( don't use low-sodium sauce )

) Add 2 tablespoons of Plum Sake (Drink additional 3 oz Plum Sake)

Boil off alcohol (Drink additional 1.5 oz Plum Sake)

Add 3 1/2 tablespoons of Sriracha

Add 2 tablespoon brown sugar & 2 tablespoon white sugar

Add Red pepper flakes to taste

Add Minced Ginger to taste

Consume remaining Plum Sake

Simmer for a solid 5 minutes, stirring pretty much constantly.

The brown sugar helps keep the proper consistency, so it's important to use it. don't use all white sugar, but you can use all brown. Play around with the recipe to your taste. You might want more or less balsamic vinegar. You also might want more or less Plum Sake. I'd definitely recommend you make it several times to figure out your own flavor.

Now, you could choose to avoid the instructions to drink all of the Plum Sake, but what would be the fun in that?

Of course, this isn't the official McDonalds Mulan sauce we all want so desperately, but it's the closest we're going to get for a very long time. So, if you can't handle your craving any longer, then have a go at making your own sauce at home! I mean, what could possibly go wrong?I

When I try to make toast...

Will you be trying to make your very own Mulan szechuan sauce at home? Let us know in the comments!

