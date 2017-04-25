While many celebrities seem to have bathed in the Fountain of Youth (or whatever age-defying treatment excessive cash can buy you), they do ripen and decline just like the rest of us mere mortals. However, the aging process can sometimes go at very different paces. The below superstar pairings were each born in the same year, yet represent seemingly very different age brackets. Check out these incredible age discrepancies below! (And yes, Keanu Reeves is almost definitely immortal.)
Chris Evans And Elijah Wood, 1981
Kate Upton And Selena Gomez, 1992
Chuck Norris And Michael Gambon, 1940
Jim Parsons And Andrew Lincoln, 1973
Idris Elba And John Cho, 1972
Jared Leto And Martin Freeman, 1971
Alison Brie And Bridget Regan, 1982
Keanu Reeves And Nicolas Cage, 1964
Liam Hemsworth And Thomas Brodie-Sangster, 1990
Michael Cera And Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, 1988
Nick Offerman And Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 1970
Robin Wright And Halle Berry, 1966
Sarah Hyland And Jennifer Lawrence, 1990
Which pair surprised you the most?
