I remember watching my first kung-fu movie as kid like it was yesterday. Bruce Lee's Enter the Dragon was playing on TV and my life changed forever. I was transfixed as his arms and legs moved through the air like hawks diving down to capture their prey. The next day, I placed the sofa cushions against the wall (much to my parents dismay) and practiced the same moves from the movie over and over again. I may have looked like a hot mess, but in my mind I was Bruce Lee. I was probably not the only who did their best to re-enact his famous scenes.

Eventually, after several years of watching his other movies and reading books about his life, I learned that Bruce Lee's school of Jeet Kune Do and #kungfu in general were not about fighting, but the journey of self-knowledge.

Soon, more people will have a chance connect to the legacy and philosophy of #BruceLee on the big screen. This summer, filming begins on Little Dragon, a biopic of young Bruce Lee, approved by his family.

Enter the Little Dragon

Bruce Lee in 'Enter the Dragon' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

Bruce Lee has had a profound effect on the style and choreography of action scenes in movies such as The Matrix, Kill Bill Vol. 1, John Wick, and TV series such as Netflix's Iron Fist. The AMC series Into the Badlands is directly inspired by Lee's original conception for TV show Kung Fu, which Lee developed as his own starring vehicle before the series was given to David Carradine.

Lee's influence on modern cinema and #martialarts had to start somewhere. We'll see the beginnings in Little Dragon, which Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee's daughter, co-scripted and is producing. The film follows Lee as he grows up in Hong Kong.

Little Dragon will be focused on a young Bruce Lee when he started to learn martial arts and will continue to promote Lee's philosophies as stated by Shannon Lee:

"I always thought that a film about how my father’s life was shaped in his early years in Hong Kong would be a worthwhile story to share so we could better understand him as a human being and a warrior."

Bruce Lee and his nunchucks [Credit: Concord Productions]

#LittleDragon will be directed by Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who directed other biopics Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007). Kapur is also the co-writer.

Whatever they come up with, watching Bruce Lee develop his ideas as a youngster in Hong Kong during the 1950's will be a different perspective than Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story (1993) that was a fictionalized account his life and struggle when he moved to the United States:

"The film will be a contemporary take on Bruce Lee who, aside from being considered the most gifted and famous martial artist of all time, is now accepted as a major philosopher in his own right," said Kapur in a statement. "It is important that audiences today can relate their own lives to the journey of Bruce Lee, who manages to tap into his inner wisdom and harness his true destiny before it’s too late."

I can't wait to learn more about Lee's life before his arrival on American soil. We'll get to see the master as a kid before he perfected his famous "one-inch punch," and perhaps learn what it was like for him to have Ip Man, a famous kung-fu master, as a teacher. Then we might understand how he made all those super cool fight scenes look so easy.

Which is your favorite Bruce Lee movie?

[Source: The Hollywood Reporter]