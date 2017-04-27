May does not offer as many premieres and returns for sci-fi and fantasy television shows as the previous few months, but it does have some notable shows that will be hitting the schedule. Also, the regular broadcast network season for 2016–17 is wrapping up, so quite a number of shows will be airing their season finales this month. In the rundown I am including those that have set their finale dates (and be sure to check back, as I will update this throughout the month). You can see the full spring schedule here and also get a preliminary look at what is coming in summer and beyond here.

Friday, May 5th

Sense8 — Season 2 Premiere

Airs: Netflix

Netflix Starring: Brian J. Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Aml Ameen, Bae Doona

Brian J. Smith, Tuppence Middleton, Aml Ameen, Bae Doona About: In this genre-bending series that comes from the Wachowskis and J. Michael Straczynski, eight people across the world discover that they are "sensates" who are telepathically linked and that they are in danger from a nefarious group called the BPO, lead by the antagonistic Whispers.

Friday, May 19th

12 Monkeys — Season 3 Premiere

Airs: Syfy, Friday 8 PM EST

Syfy, Friday 8 PM EST Starring: Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull, Kirk Acevedo, Noah Bean

Aaron Stanford, Amanda Schull, Kirk Acevedo, Noah Bean About: Based on the Terry Gilliam movie of the same name, a man is sent back in time from a post-apocalyptic future to stop the outbreak of a virus that has wiped out most of humanity.

Based on the Terry Gilliam movie of the same name, a man is sent back in time from a post-apocalyptic future to stop the outbreak of a virus that has wiped out most of humanity. Note: This series will air its entire 10-episode third season across three nights starting on Friday at 8 PM EST (four episodes on Friday followed by three each on Saturday and Sunday).

Sunday, May 21st

Twin Peaks — Revival Season Premiere

Airs: Showtime, Sundays 9 PM EST

Showtime, Sundays 9 PM EST Starring: Kyle MacLachlan, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Sherilyn Fenn, Sheryl Lee

Kyle MacLachlan, Mädchen Amick, Dana Ashbrook, Sherilyn Fenn, Sheryl Lee About: Yeah, this is not really #scifi, but the original series had some supernatural elements and appealed to genre fans. In this 18-episode revival season, we will return to the world of Twin Peaks with many of the original actors and David Lynch back at the helm.

Also In May

Fox's #Lucifer returns from its long (unnecessary) hiatus on Monday, May 1st to wrap up its second season (with the third season already set for Fall 2017).

Cinemax's #Outcast, based on the comic book from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, returns for its second season. This was originally set for an April return but appears to have been pushed to May.

Season Finales

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' [Credit: Disney-ABC TV]

These are the season finale dates for the 2016–17 entries that I know so far (sorted by show). Be sure to check back for updates over the next few weeks.

The 100 (CW), Wednesday, May 24th

(CW), Wednesday, May 24th Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC), Tuesday, May 16th

(ABC), Tuesday, May 16th Arrow (CW), Wednesday, May 24th

(CW), Wednesday, May 24th The Flash (CW), Tuesday, May 23rd

(CW), Tuesday, May 23rd Gotham (FOX), Monday, June 5th

(FOX), Monday, June 5th Into the Badlands (AMC), Sunday, May 21st

(AMC), Sunday, May 21st The Last Man on Earth (FOX), Sunday, May 7th

(FOX), Sunday, May 7th The Leftovers (HBO), Sunday, June 4th

(HBO), Sunday, June 4th Lucifer (FOX), Monday May 29th

(FOX), Monday May 29th Making History (FOX), Sunday, May 21st

(FOX), Sunday, May 21st Once Upon A Time (ABC), Sunday, May 14th

(ABC), Sunday, May 14th Supergirl (CW), Monday, May 22nd

(CW), Monday, May 22nd Supernatural (CW), Thursday, May 18th

Be sure to keep up with the weekly listings of sci-fi and fantasy shows here.

Have questions about these or other sci-fi and fantasy shows? Ask me in the comments below.