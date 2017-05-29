Despite failing to impress the critics, Baywatch was certainly success in one regard: it launched an iconic new bromance in Hollywood. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Zac Efron have been setting squad goals ever since Baywatch started filming, and the chance to see them side-by-side on screen has been one of the major selling points of the film. Indeed, Baywatch boasts a passionate physical moment between this newly-minted power couple — one that's tickled audiences on a global scale.

#ZacEfron got to kiss "the most electrifying man in sports entertainment" in one particularly memorable underwater Baywatch scene. Electricity and water aren't the best of combinations, but Zac Efron somehow lived to tell the tale. He dropped by The Late Late Show With James Corden the night before Baywatch hit theaters, and spilt the beans on what it's like to kiss one of the world's most hunky and bankable stars.

James Corden let Efron know that he was "unbelievably envious" of the fact that Efron got to kiss #TheRock, and then asked him something that no one was expecting:

"What does The Rock taste like?"

The question caught Zac Efron by surprise. He didn't know what to say at first and called it a "weird question," before duly obliging Corden's invasive line of questioning:

"To be completely honest, like, kissing a dude is weird at first, but he tasted kind of like a Winterfresh commercial. Or like cherry ChapStick. It was crazy. It was like, 'What? He's good at that, too? Jeez, man.' He's just the best at everything. It was an awesome kiss, and one off the bucket list for me, for sure."

A lot of people would love to kiss The Rock, James Corden included. While most of us will never get a taste of what The Rock is cookin', Zac Efron is one of the lucky few who can strike this off his bucket list. We would love to hear what The Rock would have to say if he was asked the same question about Zac Efron.

