Gal Gadot was a relatively unknown actress until she was cast as Wonder Woman in the DCEU — but since then, she has become a household name. Her first solo film, Wonder Woman, opened to stellar box office numbers, and has become the best reviewed film of the budding DC Extended Universe.

With Justice League premiering in November, #GalGadot will don the costume once again, and fans can’t wait to see more of her. Although Gal Gadot is now regarded as the quintessential version of Wonder Woman, before she appeared in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, some fans were unsure about her being cast in the role.

Fortunately for DC fans, #ZackSnyder saw something in Gal Gadot, and he cast her as the most influential female superhero of all time. Recently, Snyder shared one of the first images that he took of Gal Gadot after she was cast. As this photo makes clear, even from the beginning, she still embodied the spirit of Wonder Woman.

Zack Snyder Shares First Image Of Gal Gadot In The DCEU

Batman V Superman BTS [Credit: Zack Snyder via Vero]

In the last few weeks, Snyder has been sharing some amazing behind the scenes photos he took on the sets of past #DCEU films on Vero. One of the most recent posts is a collection of images the one seen above, where the beautiful Gal Gadot features front and center, conveying the strong yet sincere attitude she commanded in Wonder Woman. If you look to the right, you can also spot another photo of her, where she's donning her hood and patented Wonder Woman tiara. The other images in the collage are photos of shooting locations for Batman v Superman, including Bruce Wayne’s beautiful glass house.

It’s amazing that the image of Gal Gadot was taken years ago; even in the early days of the DCEU, she still embodied the essence of Diana Prince/Wonder Woman. In retrospect, this image gives us a glimpse into what Zack Snyder saw in Gal Gadot when he cast her, and we’re all glad that he knew exactly what he was looking for in a potential Wonder Woman.

#JusticeLeague is currently in the middle of reshoots under the direction of Joss Whedon, and the film is still on track for a November release. We can’t wait to see Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman finally join up with Batman, Cyborg, Flash, Aquaman, and Superman on the big screen.

Sound off! What do you think of Gal Gadot’s portrayal of Wonder Woman? Let your voice be heard in the comments section below.