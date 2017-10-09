From the minute Henry Cavill took flight in Man of Steel to the moment he got impaled in Batman V Superman, Zack Snyder's Superman has been berated for being too grim and murderous. However, after witnessing his sacrifice and getting a tease regarding his return, Superman has become the thing fans are most anticipating in the upcoming Justice League promos. So, when the latest "Heroes" trailer hit the internet, fans finally got to see Clark Kent - and, as evident from Zack Snyder's storyboard, it was as overwhelming as the director had envisioned.

Zack Gives Fans A Closer Look At The Storytelling Process

Storyboard for 'Justice League' [Credit: Zack Snyder/Vero]

Throughout his filmography, Zack Snyder has created some of the most visually engaging scenes of all time. Although that has caused critics and fans to disagree about the director's preference for style over substance, Snyder has consistently managed to realize eye-popping panels on the big screen, from Frank Miller's 300 to Alan Moore's Watchmen. However, as Clark Kent's reveal in the Justice League trailer didn't have a comic book source to take notes from, Snyder relied on the traditionalist approach of storyboarding – and the final result is certainly impressive.

Although the latest trailer doesn't provide any conclusive evidence regarding Superman's return, Snyder made it apparent that his absence has had a resounding effect on the world – and especially on Lois Lane.

Lois Lane's Role In 'Justice League'

Amy Adams as Lois Lane. 'Justice League' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

In every cinematic and literary iteration of Superman, Lois Lane has been pivotal to the emotional aspect of the superhero. As Snyder's movies have continued that tradition, we have a Lois Lane who is not only the heart of the story, but also an emblem of bravery thanks to her actions in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. However, as Steppenwolf is bringing all kinds of trouble in Justice League, she might have to take a back-seat and focus on motivating Clark to become the hero he's meant to be.

A significant length of time has passed since Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, so Snyder and Whedon will be looking to the bridge the gap by reminding fans about the repercussions of Superman's loss. While Gotham City News and the Daily Planet can cover the global impact of his death, Lois Lane can provide a personal touch. She has steadily become the audience surrogate in the #DCEU, and fans will be able to relate with her emotional struggle – thereby adding to the emotional weight of Superman's return.

Ever since Zack Snyder had to leave the project due to tragic circumstances, fans haven't been sure what to make of the upcoming superhero flick. However, the conversion from Snyder's storyboard to the trailer is proof that Snyder's vision has made its way on to the big screen.

