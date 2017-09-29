With Justice League just around the corner, fans are eagerly digging up everything they can about the mega superhero movie. Justice League will be the first ensemble superhero movie starring the popular #DC comic characters Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Cyborg and the Flash, and will have the heroes fighting the villainous Steppenwolf. With fans thirsty to know all they can about #JusticeLeague, co-director Zack Snyder decided to quench the fans thirst by unveiling a new storyboard.

'Justice League' Storyboard by Zack Snyder [Credit: Zack Snyder]

The director unveiled the storyboard on Vero, explaining that he personally drew these images on his iPad. Some fans may remember that this scene was shown in the very first Comic-Con trailer in July 2016 and showed men burying the Mother Box, a mystical artifact separated among the planet’s three major empires: the humans, the Atlanteans, and the Amazons. With the arrival of #Aquaman and the Amazons in Justice League, it makes sense that this object will in fact be the key in uniting the Justice League with Aquaman and the fierce female warriors.

Snyder has also written “You learn something new every day" next to the word "Wayne" meaning that Bruce will probably end up saying this line in the film. We're left wondering why Bruce has a line during this sequence, as this is clearly depicting ancient warriors digging up the Mother Box. Is Bruce learning about the ancient events on Earth? Is he somehow seeing these events take place via a vision? Or is time travel involved? At least we don't have long to wait until we find out!

It's good to know that Snyder — despite refusing to take a part in the film's promotion — is continuing to show his love for Justice League by revealing titbits online for fans. Needless to say we're certainly excited about Snyder's Justice League and his role in the future of the #DCEU.

