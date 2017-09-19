Last month, Deadpool 2 stunt rider Joi "SJ" Harris died after a vehicular stunt she was performing tragically went wrong. Her death temporarily halted production to accommodate the investigation, and to give the cast and crew time to mourn the tragedy. But even if the film has now officially wrapped shooting and is now moving on to post-production, Harris' passing still weighs heavily on the filmmakers.

Zazie Beetz, who plays #Domino in the sequel, confirmed this during her recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"It really rocked our boat, and still is. It changed a lot in our production, changed a lot in the film. That week, we shut down production for a few days and then we came together and it actually really did bring the cast to sort of to this same place… the crew as well."

According to the actress, the crew of the second #Deadpool film held a memorial in honor of Harris. The tragedy has impacted those involved in the film and the stunt community as a whole, with everyone mourning the loss of Harris. Beetz once again paid her respects to Harris during the interview, saying that her death was something everyone on-set regrets.

"I just want to say, we're really proud of our stunt team and they're a fantastic team and just really sorry. I just really want people to know it wasn't supposed to happen. We're a really good team and really so sorry… She was a Domino, and so I feel kind of connected to her in that way. She lives with us and I think she will in the film.

But despite the tragedy and some controversy surrounding Harris' death, Beetz still believes in Deadpool 2 and is excited for fans to see the film. She even praised Deadpool star #RyanReynolds, saying that the actor gave it his all and promising that the wait will be worth it.

"Filming this is hard. I'm training a lot and I am naturally not one to gym, so it's been ... that's been a learning experience. But also, honestly, it's amazing kind of watching Ryan Reynolds do his thing because you think like, 'Oh, he has the mask on and you can ADR all of it' or whatever, but he's genuinely, incredibly talented and really just can do it. It's pretty impressive to watch."

Deadpool 2 is scheduled to open on June 1, 2018.

