It's been an incredibly hard week for the cast and crew of Deadpool 2, the upcoming sequel to Ryan Reynolds' breakout superhero hit. Following the death of stunt driver Joi "SJ" Harris during a high-speed motorcycle stunt, everyone working on the movie mourned the precious life that was lost. Now, the actress who Harris was doubling has expressed her deepest sympathies to the late stuntwoman's friends and family.

Zazie Beetz Pays Her Respects

Zazie Beetz, who plays the luck-bending #Domino in #Deadpool2, shared a hand-written note regarding the recent tragedy and posted it on her personal Instagram account.

Like Deadpool star #RyanReynolds before her, Harris's short but straightforward condolences emphasized Harris' warm and kind personality. The actors also acknowledged that while the pain of losing a colleague is hard for them, it's incomparable to the heavy loss suffered by Harris's friends and family.

Deadpool 2 And The Memory Of Joi 'SJ' Harris

Deadpool 2 was meant to be Harris' official debut as a professional stunt driver in a blockbuster movie, but her inclusion was a last minute decision. When director David Leitch realized that they needed a new stunt driver for yet unspecified reasons, Harris was recruited almost immediately.

Unfortunately, the production crew didn't have time to fit Harris for a personalized helmet that would have been covered by the wig Domino uses in the film. This explains why Harris filmed the high-speed motorcycle stunt without a helmet.

After the accident, production of Deadpool 2 was halted for two days due to the pending investigation and out of respect for Harris. Filming is now back on schedule, and Deadpool 2 is expected to hit cinemas in June 2018 as originally planned.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Joi 'SJ' Harris's friends, family, and colleagues.

[Source: Deadline]