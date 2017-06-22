With only a few days to go, Marvel and Sony are keeping the Homecoming hype alive with an abundance of TV spots. While we've been gifted with all kinds of information regarding Tom Holland's Peter Parker and Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, very little has been revealed about Zendaya's character, Michelle - until now.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, Zendaya reiterated that she isn't secretly Mary Jane, nor is she related to any other major character, despite claims that she could be Toomes' daughter. Even though this might send fans scratching their heads again, they wouldn't be the only ones. In fact, even Zendaya was oblivious to the details about her role when auditioning for the movie.

The Homecoming star discussed the lack of information given to her regarding Michelle before claiming the part,

“I knew I was auditioning for ‘Girl In Movie’, it was great getting into character. In fact, I didn’t actually even know what kind of character [it was], because my character is very interesting. She is kind of a loner; she is super-intellectual, very dug-dry humor with one-liners, pops in and pops out. I didn’t even know what character I was going to play until I got there and signed the Non-Disclosure and then read the script.”

Fallon went on to compliment her humorous dialogue delivery, before asking her about the details of the urole of Michelle,

"But you were saying that you were psyched to see other parts of the movie, because the parts you weren't in were giant and you're like, " Hey! That's what that looks like?""

Apart from the Washington Monument sequence, it is true that Zendaya's role has been excluded from the action-heavy set-pieces throughout the many Spider-man: Homecoming trailers. Without giving anything away, Zendaya stated that since Michelle is a part of the "Peter Parker side" of Spider-Man's life, she had to wait until the teasers dropped in order to know the full scope of the movie,

“So everything that I shot, when we were shooting just felt like I was shooting this awkward teen coming-of-age comedy kind of thing and then you realize, when the trailers were starting to come out, that ‘Wow, this is a Spider-Man movie! This is action, it’s going down!’”

Although this might not prevent fans from theorizing about her character's purpose in the movie, it does suggest that #Marvel loves to keep their cards incredibly close to their chest. As the trailers for Homecoming have showcased action-filled moments throughout the movie, Zendaya's statement goes to show that the #MCU is inclined to provide fans with a more relatable Peter Parker then previous efforts.

What Do Zendaya's Comments Mean For Tom Holland's Spider-Man?

Tom Holland might have made one of the most explosive entries in mainstream Hollywood, but that is largely due to the expansive fan-base of Spider-Man and the heart-warming portrayals of the character by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. However, when he is not swinging about saving his city, Parker does his best to have a normal social life.

In fact, Zendaya's comments suggest that this could be Hollywood's first version of Peter Parker to successful keep his social life separate from his superhero - for now, at least.

Sam Raimi and Marc Webb's Spider-Man series are still loved by fans, but neither were able to ditch the classic "damsel in distress" trope throughout their cinematic runs. In fact, continuously saving Mary Jane and the tragic death of Gwen Stacy were key moments in previous Spider-man films. With this in mind, Zendaya's comments give us reason to believe that Sony are now giving fans a change of pace. In fact, Zendaya's "super-intellectual" Michelle could be the first supporting female character in Spider-Man's filmography to be anything but a damsel in distress.

(Source: The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon)