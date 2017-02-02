After seeing the Power Rangers in action during the film's latest explosive trailer, there was definitely one thing that die-hard fans were left wanting a better look at: the Zords.

The Power Rangers' famous robotic assault vehicles were a huge part of the series, and now in a newly released poster we finally get a good look at their movie counterparts — and they're totally awesome. Check it out:

Hell yes, it's morphin' time!

Power Rangers is being helmed by Project Almanac director Dean Israelite, and stars Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad) as Zordon, Elizabeth Banks (The Hunger Games) as Rita Repulsa, Naomi Scott (The Martian) as the Pink Ranger, Becky G. (Empire) as the Yellow Ranger, Dacre Montgomery (Stranger Things) as the Red Ranger, Ludi Lin (Monster Hunt) as the Black Ranger and RJ Cyler (Me, Earl and the Dying Girl) as the Blue Ranger.

Read the official synopsis for Power Rangers below:

Saban’s Power Rangers follows five ordinary high school kids who must become something extraordinary when they learn that their small town of Angel Grove – and the world – is on the verge of being obliterated by an alien threat. Chosen by destiny, our heroes quickly discover that they are the only ones who can save the planet. But to do so they will have to overcome their real-life issues and band together as the Power Rangers before it is too late.

Power Rangers will hit cinemas on March 24, 2017.