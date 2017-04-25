While many celebrities seem to have bathed in the fountain of youth (or whatever excessive cash can buy you), they do age just like the rest of us. However, the aging process can sometimes go at very different paces. The celebrity pairings below were actually born in the same year but have seemingly very different ages. Check out some of these incredible celebrity age discrepancies below! (And yes, Keanu Reeves is almost definitely immortal).
Chris Evans and Elijah Wood, 1981
Kate Upton and Selena Gomez, 1992
Chuck Norris and Michael Gambon, 1940
Jim Parsons and Andrew Lincoln, 1973
Idris Elba and John Cho, 1972
Jared Leto and Martin Freeman, 1971
Alison Brie and Bridget Regan, 1982
Keanu Reeves and Nicolas Cage, 1964
Liam Hemsworth and Thomas Brodie Sangster, 1990
Michael Cera and Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson, 1988
Nick Offerman and Nikolaj Coster Waldau, 1970
Robin Wright and Halle Berry, 1966
Sarah Hyland and Jennifer Lawrence, 1990
Which pair surprised you the most?
Comments Powered by Creators