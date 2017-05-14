1. He has been defeated by A Woman named Squirrel Girl, I know Crazy right but he seriously was defeated by Squirrel Girl. Her bio is in a different post. She only defeated him because she has razor sharp claws, a prehensile tail, an enhanced sense of smell and slightly superhuman physical strength and agility. Oh and her trusty squirrel sidekicks Tippy-Toe and Monkey Joe strange names but that's squirrel girl for you. There are secrets about squirrel girl we probably don't know. Who knows? But she can definitely kick Thanos’ ass.

Ha

2. He celebrates Christmas, which is weird you would think that A mad titan wouldn't celebrate holidays. But since he kidnapped Gamora from her parents, I guess he wanted to let her have a childhood, while he taught her to be a killer assassin.

Merry Christmas

3. He owned a helicopter, which is weird I guess instead of flying like he can. He just wanted to cruise in the sky, just like his floating chair in Guardians of The Galaxy.

Jeez

4. Thanos Seduced Galactus and became Galactus. It started out simply Thanos was setting the mood, lulling Galactus into a false sense of security, and then without Galactus taking one breath Thanos got a little too hands-on for comfort.

Fire

5. He has a desire to lose against someone. That's why he travels through the galaxy and fight creatures. He heard about the Avengers and decided they were worthy enough to fight him. So he went and dumped on there chests, but then Squirrel Girl came scurrying up and dumped on his chest.

Why can't I loose

6. He destroyed his home world, which I don't blame his mother tried to kill him. But he also decided to blow it up because he wanted to be the last living titan.

Thanos

7. He was arrested by regular cops, like city cops. I'm a little disappointed in him I thought he could do better than getting by city cops.

Wow

8. He kidnapped two little girl from there families named Gamora and Nebula. He took a idea from Odin or the other way around by kidnapping a child.

Assassins

9. He owns the infinity stones by killing many people in the galaxy to get them.

Power

10. Probably know this one: Thanos is a male.

Male