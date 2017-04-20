Stoners of the world, unite! Not everyone may be a smoker, but I'd argue that stoner humor is some of the funniest humor out there, giving us legends such as the Cheech and Chong, Harold and Kumar, and rapper-turned-smoking advocate Snoop Dogg, who doesn't need a partner to be hilarious.

Let's take a trip down Cannabis Lane to remember some of the greatest stoner comedies of all time:

Grandma's Boy

[Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Release Year: 2006

2006 Stars: Allen Covert, Doris Roberts, Peter Dante, Nick Swardson

Allen Covert, Doris Roberts, Peter Dante, Nick Swardson Rotten Tomatoes: 16% from Critics, 85% from Audiences

Grandma's Boy is undoubtedly the greatest stoner comedy of all time. It has the perfect amount of weed consumption in one movie, it has all the best comedy, from sex jokes to a permanently burned out dealer to a grandmother accidentally thinking marijuana was tea. The film follows a video game tester (Covert) who must move in with his grandma (Roberts) after being evicted from his apartment, as well as deal with his overbearing boss (Joel Moore) and hang out with his permanently burned out dealer Dante (played, appropriately, by Peter Dante).

The film features all of the Adam Sandler regulars, is produced by Sandler's Happy Madison company, but does not feature the struggling actor himself, which works for this film. The always high Dante and the nerdy joker Jeff (Swardson) bring the majority of the comedy to this movie, as well as some stellar supporting work from Roberts and Moore.

Super Troopers

[Credit: Fox Searchlight]

Release Year: 2001

2001 Stars: Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske

Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske Rotten Tomatoes: 35% from Critics, 90% from Audiences

Chances are you remember the acting group Broken Lizard better for Beerfest, but Super Troopers, their film debut, will forever be their funniest film. Following a group of highway patrol officers in a small Vermont town near the border of Canada, the film sees the bored super troopers struggling to solve a major drug ring before their department gets shut down. The cast's infectious chemistry pairs well with the hilarious writing and clever characters that make this one of the best stoner comedies of all time.

Friday

[Credit: New Line Cinema]

Release Year: 1995

1995 Stars: Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, John Witherspoon, Tommy "Tiny Zeus" Lister

Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, John Witherspoon, Tommy "Tiny Zeus" Lister Rotten Tomatoes: 77% from Critics, 91% from Audiences

It may not be Friday, you may have a job and some shit to do, but if you're getting high today, you have to celebrate with Craig and Smokey. The 1995 stoner comedy followed young Craig and Smokey as they try to enjoy a day off while also figure out a way to come up with $200 to pay Smokey's drug supplier. It created some of the most iconic lines, characters and performances that still remain relevant to this day, essentially launching Tucker and Cube's acting careers.

Pineapple Express

[Credit: Sony Pictures]

Release Year: 2008

2008 Stars: Seth Rogen, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson

Seth Rogen, James Franco, Danny McBride, Craig Robinson Rotten Tomatoes: 68% from Critics, 73% from Audiences

Let's face it, how can you look at Seth Rogen and not think "Jewish stoner"? If Knocked Up didn't establish him in this role, Pineapple Express certainly did. Not only did Rogen shine in it, but it gave audiences a different, more comedic look at actor James Franco. The film follows process server Dale (Rogen) and his drug dealer Saul (Franco) as they go on the run from hitmen, a crooked cop (Rose Perez) and a mobster (Gary Cole) after Dale witnesses the cop and mobster murder an Asian mob boss. The film served as a perfect intro to comedy for Franco, and delivered plenty of action and stoner comedy to satisfy fans of both genres.

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

[Credit: New Line Cinema]

Release Year: 2004

2004 Stars: Kal Penn, John Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, David Krumholtz

Kal Penn, John Cho, Neil Patrick Harris, David Krumholtz Rotten Tomatoes: 74% from Critics, 80% from Audiences

Neil Patrick Harris certainly will always be in our hearts as the infamous playboy, Barney Stinson. But, he will always always go down in history as NPH, his wild fictionalized self in the hilarious Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle. Centered around two friends taking an epic quest to get the delicious sliders after a night of smoking, the film not only introduced Penn and Cho in starring roles following supporting parts in American Pie and Van Wilder, but also featured a number of outrageously hilarious lines and events, easily securing a space on this list.

How High

[Credit: Universal Pictures]

Release Year: 2001

2001 Stars: Method Man, Redman, Obba Babatunde, Fred Willard

Method Man, Redman, Obba Babatunde, Fred Willard Rotten Tomatoes: 27% from Critics, 79% from Audiences

Out of the films on this list, this one is obviously the least believable one in terms of plot, but the story led to some of the funniest moments in stoner history. Method Man and Redman play a weed dealer with big ambitions for growing his plants and a slacker stoner who become friends and get into Harvard after smoking magical marijuana that gives them all the answers to every test. Getting perfect A's on their placement tests might be the least believable thing in this whole movie, but yet we still connect with these characters that feel authentic and laugh all the way from start to finish.

Half Baked

[Credit: Universal Pictures]

Release Year: 1998

1998 Stars: Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz, Jim Breuer, Clarence Williams III

Dave Chappelle, Guillermo Diaz, Jim Breuer, Clarence Williams III Rotten Tomatoes: 29% from Critics, 81% from Audiences

If a movie can have Jon Stewart play an over-the-top stoner, than you know it must be good, and Half Baked certainly fits this requirement. The film follows stoner Thurgood Jenkins (Chappelle) and his two friends Brian (Breuer) and Scarface (Diaz) as they begin selling marijuana Jenkins gets from his job at a medicinal lab in order to bail their friend out of prison. Debuting about five years before the Chappelle's Show premiered on Comedy Central, this movie acted as a rise to fame for the young comedian in his first lead role in a film following supporting roles in The Nutty Professor and Robin Hood: Men in Tights. The film featured plenty of clever comedy from Chappelle and co-writer Neal Brennan (who co-created Chappelle's Show) as well as great performances from its three young leads.

Cheech and Chong's Next Movie

[Credit: Universal Pictures]

Release Year: 1980

1980 Stars: Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Evelyn Guerrero, Edi McClurg

Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong, Evelyn Guerrero, Edi McClurg Rotten Tomatoes: N/A for Critics, 72% from Audiences

I'd be a terrible list maker if I didn't include the classic stoner duo, Cheech and Chong. While Up in Smoke is an undeniable masterpiece, Next Movie was just a better made and better written picture from the comedic duo. Lacking any real plot structure, the film sees our two protagonists engaging in more drug-fueled adventures through LA. The iconic pair co-wrote this film together to emphasize all of the outrageous humor and antics only these famous potheads could get into.

Dazed and Confused

[Credit: Universal Pictures]

Release Year: 1993

1993 Stars: Jason London, Rory O'Cochrane, Matthew McConaughey, Wiley Wiggins

Jason London, Rory O'Cochrane, Matthew McConaughey, Wiley Wiggins Rotten Tomatoes: 94% "Certified Fresh" from Critics, 90% from Audiences

Dazed and Confused is the original high school party movie, before Project X, and was also one of the greatest stoner films of all time, including the hilarious debut of Matthew McConaughey, whose first line was asking for a joint, and stating it's a lot cooler to always have one on you. Can't argue with that logic. The film follows a group of young high schoolers, including first-time freshman and seniors, on the first day of summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. The film offered such a fresh take on the coming-of-age high school drama alongside brilliant performances and a killer soundtrack that it makes it hard not to watch this movie for the holiday.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

[Credit: Universal Pictures]

Release Year: 1982

1982 Stars: Sean Penn, Judge Reinhold, Phoebe Cates, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Sean Penn, Judge Reinhold, Phoebe Cates, Jennifer Jason Leigh Rotten Tomatoes: 78% "Certified Fresh" from Critics, 80% from Audiences

This classic high school picture follows two sophomores in high school as they and their two senior friends navigate their romantic lives, as well as high school resident stoner as he faces off against the strictest teacher at school. While it can be argued the film is more so a coming-of-age film than a stoner film, it has given audiences one of the funniest characters in stoner history: Jeff Spicoli. Academy Award-winner Sean Penn made his debut in Fast Times as the slacker/stoner/surfer who just wants to party with some buds and have a good time. Who can blame him?

This Is the End

Release Year: 2013

2013 Stars: Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, James Franco, Jonah Hill

Seth Rogen, Jay Baruchel, James Franco, Jonah Hill Rotten Tomatoes: 83% "Certified Fresh" from Critics, 71% from Audiences

Following their successful collaboration on Pineapple Express, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg's band of stoner misfits regrouped with an ensemble group of celebrity co-stars and cameos for the disaster stoner comedy, This Is the End. The film focuses on Jay Baruchel as he travels to L.A. to visit his best buddy Seth Rogen and while attending a house party at James Franco's, the apocalypse begins and forces the surviving celebrities, including Danny McBride, Jonah Hill and Craig Robinson, to hole up in Franco's house. The film offered a phenomenal combination of religious and celebrity satire as well as stoner humor to offer a unique plot that features hilarious performances and dialogue, 85% of which was improvised.

High School

[Credit: Anchor Bay Films]

Release Year: 2012

2012 Stars: Matt Bush, Sean Marquette, Adrien Brody, Michael Chiklis

Matt Bush, Sean Marquette, Adrien Brody, Michael Chiklis Rotten Tomatoes: 27% from Critics, 48% from Audiences

While you may be thinking that since this is one of the lowest reviewed movies on this list, it's probably not that good, but you need to change that opinion and give this comedy a shot. High School follows valedictorian-to-be Henry (Bush) as he and his stoner friend Breaux (Marquette) attempt to dose their entire high school student body with weed to throw off the school's drug testing and secure Henry's MIT future. The story certainly wasn't very original and the characters weren't unique, but the fast-pace style and great performances from its B-list ensemble cast make it a joy to watch, especially the unusual burnout performance from Brody, well-known for his dramatic roles in The Pianist and King Kong.

Dude, Where's My Car?

Release Year: 2000

2000 Stars: Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott, Jennifer Garner, Kristy Swanson

Ashton Kutcher, Seann William Scott, Jennifer Garner, Kristy Swanson Rotten Tomatoes: 18% from Critics, 47% from Audiences

It's getting close to 20 years since this cult classic came out in theaters, and sadly, this time gap has led to only the older fans and true stoner genre fans having fond memories of Dude, Where's My Car? However, this needs to be reversed this holiday season, as the older fans should take the time to introduce their friends to this comic gem.

The film follows two slacker stoners who wake up from a hard night of partying with no recollection of the night before, including the location of Jesse (Kutcher)'s car, and their journey to recover the vehicle and their memories. Using the forgotten memory formula prior to The Hangover, this film did a great job at throwing some unique twists with its cliched characters and anchored itself thanks to the incredible chemistry of Kutcher and Scott.

