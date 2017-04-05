Joss Whedon's popular and powerful television series #BuffytheVampireSlayer gave us some of TV's greatest stories and most inspiring characters. Throughout its seven seasons, #Buffy writers wove together intriguing and emotional plots, creating an entire world of magic, demons, and slayers.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

Creating the world of Buffy was a large undertaking, and as with many other great series, not every detail is explained or idea tied up nicely with a bow. With such a devoted fan base, these unsolved mysteries are still haunting fans today.

Here are 11 unanswered Buffy the Vampire Slayer questions that makes us go, "Isn’t that bizarre? Aren’t you just going, 'Ooooh…'?"

Also Read:

1. Sunnydale High (No, the Other One)

High school was the center of the universe for Buffy and the Scooby Gang, until it wasn't. While Buffy moved on to college, where did Sunnydale's high school students go to get their academics between the time Buffy blew up Sunnydale High in 'Graduation Day, Part 2' and when the new school opened in the seventh season premier, 'Lessons'?

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

During season four, Buffy, Willow, and Xander visited the high school remains, indicating that nothing had been done with the old structure, never mind making a new one. We did see glimpses of Dawn's school in both season's five and six, but this is never referenced as Sunnydale High. Perhaps it was Fondren High, a school mentioned in 'Some Assembly Required' as being across town from Sunnydale High.

2. Wolfram & Hart V. Buffy's Big Bads

Anyone who watched the Buffy spinoff series #Angel knows that the ancient, multidimensional, and very evil senior partners of Wolfram & Hart are no joke. The Wolf, Ram, and Hart have shown great interest in fostering the evil that resides within every living person, enabling their existence. Having spent so much time and effort cultivating Earth for their own purposes, were they going to let every potential Buffy-related apocalypse occur without interfering to preserve their own interests?

'Angel' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

It seems unlikely that there would be no pushback from the Senior Partners when another entity threatens their turf, especially from just two miles up the California coast. As Knox told Illyria when she couldn't open the portal to Vahla ha'nesh to raise her army, "[Wolfram & Hart are] big on things happening on their timetable."

Unless they were feeding off all that evil or secretly in league with Angelus, the Sisterhood of Jhe, Adam, Glory, Dark Willow, and the First Evil, it seems unlikely Wolfram & Hart would let any of them destroy all they had going for them.

3. The 'Once More, With Feeling' Blood on Xander's Hands

It is no secret that Buffy and pals are guilty of doing some terrible things and not always paying the piper. Still, there is usually a process of punishment, growth, and forgiveness a la Willow post season six. How is it, then, that Xander suffered no consequences (not to mention remorse) after causing several people to die by summoning the musical demon, Sweet?

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

Though 'Once More, With Feeling' is a fan favorite, it saw no justice served for those who needlessly died just so Xander might find out if his marriage would go well. Dawn was kidnapped and nearly taken to the underworld, while multiple people danced themselves to death - even Buffy herself nearly combusted! So, this was not a harmless mistake.

Throughout the singing, dancing, and dying, Xander said nothing until the last minute. When he finally confessed, all he got was an irritated "Xander!" from Anya. No one is suggesting that the Scoobies call Sunnydale's finest to take Xander in, but it is odd that no one ever held this zeppo accountable for his deadly actions.

4. UC Sunnydale Graduation

This may rank lower on the "unanswered questions" totem pole, but there is no denying that college played a big role in Willow and Buffy's lives after season three, particularly for Willow. Willow was actually enrolled at UC Sunnydale for four years, putting her possible graduation around the same time Sunnydale became a crater. So, what did she and Buffy actually major in? What was their educational end game?

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

While Buffy did drop out of college, she intended to return, as indicated when she received a re-admissions rejection letter from UC Sunnydale in 'As You Were'. Had she been reaccepted, what would she have studied? Without an answer to this question, we may never know what the slayer wanted for herself beyond her preordained destiny.

5. Olivia Who?

Giles's love life in Sunnydale was never easy. Between Angelus killing Jenny and a fling with Buffy's mom that went nowhere, his first three years of dating in Sunnydale weren't fantastic. With all that disappointment, there was hope and curiosity among fans when his season four love interest, Olivia, arrived on the scene.

Olivia appeared in several episodes, yet suddenly vanished without mention from any other character. So, whatever happened to her?

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

Since disappearing from the show, Olivia has shown up in the Buffy comic book series, but no mention of her was ever made again on television after the season four finale, 'Restless'. As a minor character presumably introduced as a plot device to illustrate the life Giles had beyond being a former Watcher and father figure, she apparently wasn't worth even a goodbye from old Ripper.

6. That Other Hellmouth

In The Wish, we learned that in an alternate timeline Buffy would have ended up at the Cleveland Hellmouth rather than in Sunnydale, indicating multiple Hellmouths. If there are multiple Hellmouths but only one slayer (until Chosen), what is to stop some big bad from unleashing the apocalypse up there instead?

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

This calls into question the "she alone" part of the slayer mythology. Why did the Shadow Men create a system that utilizes only one slayer at a time to protect a planet with multiple Hellmouths? Furthermore, if the Guardians from 'End of Days' were really watching the Watchers as they observe the Slayers, and they had magic tied to the essence of the slayer, why didn't they do anything to beef up global slayer security?

This seems like it would have been a wise move, as all it would have taken was one apocalyptically motivated go-getter in Ohio to destroy the world while Buffy was stuck protecting Sunnydale.

7. She'll Never Choose You, Dawnie

During the episode 'Conversations with Dead People', a vision of Joyce appears to Dawn and says,

"When it's bad, Buffy won't choose you. She'll be against you."

As there never came a point where Buffy turned against Dawn, what was this referring to? Was it a true warning, or seeds of doubt being planted by the First Evil?

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

It has been suggested that Dawn's experience in this episode was meant to tease an original season seven plot that would explore the current state of her Key-ness. However, this was scrapped to make way for a more conclusive season when it became clear the series was ending. Originally, it was thought that the vision of Joyce was really her, though in light of the actual season seven plot, it is believed to have been the First.

Assuming this scene was filmed as part of the original plot, we will never know what would have happened between Buffy and Dawn for Joyce to have said this. If the warning was meant to be relevant to the final season seven plot, it was completely inconsequential, hence the question fans are left thinking about.

8. Angel's Return Ticket from Hell

Though Angel worked hard to atone for his sins, Angelus was more than deserving of a one way ticket to hell by the end of season two. So, why and how did Angel return from hell during season three?

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

There is ongoing debate as to which entity is responsible for bringing Angel back and their motivations for doing so. Did the The Powers That Be do it to help Angel's quest to fulfill the Shansu Prophecy?

Perhaps it was the First Evil who, in Amends, claimed responsibility for Angel's return with the purpose of driving him to kill Buffy? The PTB never took credit, unless you think Jasmine had something to do with it. As for the First, its claims were never substantiated. For all we know, it was the power of love.

9. The Chosen One's Poor 'Chosen' Plan

There is no way to skirt around this one: Why did Buffy and her team go into the Hellmouth to face off against the First's army of ubervamps before doing the spell that would turn all potential slayers into actual slayers?

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

This seems like a real rookie mistake for a leader who spent the better part of the season speechifying everyone to death with motivation and tales of how much girls were going to rule the world. It's not like she didn't know what they were up against.

In 'Get It Done', the Shadow Men gave Buffy a vision of the mass army the First had at its disposal. Still, she acted in the riskiest way possible, a choice that led to several unnecessary deaths.

10. Willow Sits Out The Final Battle

Even without doing the essence-of-the-slayer spell before sending the potentials into battle, Buffy's team still has a very powerful advantage over the enemy: Willow. Yet, instead of rushing to aid her fellow teammates after casting the spell, Willow rolled over all giggly and self-impressed while her friends were fighting for their lives below her.

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

What stopped Willow from jumping down the Hellmouth and using protection spells and barriers, telepathy, telekinesis and anything else in her mystical arsenal to aid the others? Willow almost destroyed the world; she easily could have helped dust a few ubervamps and kill off some Bringers. Maybe too easily.

11. Welcome to The Hellmouth: Enter Here

Attempts to open the Hellmouth were no rarity during Buffy's tenure as its guardian, but opening it always seemed like a job of work accompanied by destructive, earthquake-like results, like in 'Prophecy Girl' and 'Doomed'.

So, how is it that the Hellmouth suddenly became so accessible in season seven?

'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' [Credit: 20th Century Fox Television]

When the Vahrall demons attempted to open the Hellmouth in 'Doomed', they needed to leap into the Hellmouth. When the third demon jumps, it fell pretty far before Buffy, hooked to a cable rope, caught it. This indicates that wherever the dimensional walls are worn thin, it is pretty deep in the Earth. Despite this, out of nowhere in Buffy's final season, the Seal of Danzalthar was revealed as the entrance to the Hellmouth. Complete with a short flight of stairs, the seal became an evil revolving door. Where was this just-below-ground, clean-cut entrance to hell all the other times the Hellmouth was opened?

What unanswered 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' questions do you have? Share your in the comments below!