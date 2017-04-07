When the third #Transformers movie, Transformers: Dark Of The Moon, was released, Jason Solomons of The Observer asked a question some jaded moviegoers may have been asking themselves:

Other than to make more than $1.5 [billion], what is the point of a Michael Bay movie?

Solomons isn't the only film critic to bear a grudge against the director. In fact, Bay and his movies have become critical punching bags over the course of his career. Roger Ebert famously called Armageddon an "assault on the eyes," while Collin Souter went as far as saying that Bad Boys 2 was "a cinematic fist to the groin." These are just some of the many insults lobbed at the explosive director throughout his career, but the Transformers director now has at least one respected thespian fighting his corner: Academy Award winner, Sir Anthony Hopkins.

Michael Bay: An Explosive Genius?

Michael Bay directs 'Transformers: The Last Knight' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

During an interview with Yahoo! Movies for his latest work, the upcoming Transformers: The Last Knight, Hopkins had high praise for the director of the fifth Transformers movie.

The award winning actor, who is fondly remembered for his iconic role as the cannibalistic Hannibal Lecter in The Silence Of The Lambs, even went as far as comparing Bay to some of the most respected names in the industry.

“I thought, ‘This guy’s a genius, he really is... “He’s the same ilk as Oliver Stone and [Steven] Spielberg and [Martin] Scorsese. Brilliance. Savants, really, they are. He’s a savant.”

Anthony Hopkins in 'Westworld' [Credit: HBO]

Being called a "genius" by one of the best actors in Hollywood is no small praise. #TheLastKnight may not look like a work of genius to critics, but whatever Bay did while bringing the fifth chapter of the long war between the Cybertron natives to life impressed the living daylights out of Hopkins.

Anthony Hopkins plays the role of Sir Edmund Burton in the latest Transformers installment. In the movie, Sir Burton is an established astronomer and historian who knows all about the Transformers' presence in human history that predates the events of the Transformers movies.

Watch the latest trailer for Transformers: The Last Knight below.

Bay: Misunderstood Genius Or Overrated Hack?

With each new release, Bay's works have become more divisive than ever, with critics ripping every new movie apart. Peter Travers of The Rolling Stone even called Bay "the crassest hack in the business," and yet, the director's movies continue to rule the box office whenever they get released.

Michael Bay directs 'Transformers: Dark Of The Moon' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Collectively, the first four Transformers movies have grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, and The Last Knight stands to continue the franchise tradition of raking in millions.

Prior to Transformers, Bay was known for making some of the biggest blockbusters of the previous decades. Armageddon grossed half a billion dollars, and success story that he replicated with popular action movies like The Rock (which earned $335,062,621 worldwide) and both Bad Boys installments, which earned more than $400 million combined.

Even if some of his films performed poorly in comparison, such as Pain and Gain (which earned $86 million on an over $26 million budget) and 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers Of Benghazi (which only earned $69 million on an estimated $50 million budget), producers strongly believe in Bay's ability to create mega-blockbusters and he often delivers.

Michael Bay directs 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

With this in mind, perhaps Sir Anthony Hopkins has a point. Bay may not be known for making thought-provoking films, but no other director can top him in terms of pure, bombastic, popcorn entertainment. He may be dismissed as a cynical filmmaker who panders to the demands of producers, advertisers and viewers, but he always manages to provide something audiences are willing to pay for on the big screen.

If that doesn't make Bay a misunderstood genius of sorts, then what does? As Bay told MTV when talking about Transformers:

"They love to hate, and I don’t care; let them hate. They’re still going to see the movie! I think it’s good to get a little tension. Very good."