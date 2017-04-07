Director #GuillermodelToro may be one of the world's most talented filmmakers, but even he can't make everything he wants. From the now scrapped Hellboy 3 to the adaptation of H.P. Lovecraft's At The Mountains Of Madness, del Toro has a long list of potential movies that could have been great, if only he was given the chance to make them.

The latest additions to this list include the sequel to his giant-robot homage Pacific Rim and the live action debut of DC's paranormal heroes, Justice League Dark. Though his lack of involvement in these movies is well-known, fans are often left wondering why. However, Guillermo del Toro recently revealed why he passed the chance to direct these projects, despite both movies appearing to be a perfect fit for the director.

Between A Jaeger And A Watery Place:

Pacific Rim

During the Collider podcast Collider Nightmares, del Toro sat down with Perri Nemiroff to talk about his potential and scrapped projects. When the latter came up, he revealed why he won't be directing the two highly anticipated movies that he had a hand in. Simply put, the timing sucked.

I had this little movie that I wanted to do—The Shape of Water—very, very much. At one point it was 'Justice League Dark' or 'Pacific Rim,' I said, ‘Let’s go to Pacific Rim.’ The reality is they said, ‘We’re gonna need to postpone,’ because they were changing hands—Legendary was going to be sold to China, to a Chinese company [called the Wanda Group].

The Shape of Water

The Shape Of Water is an upcoming original movie written and directed by del Toro. Set against the backdrop of the Cold War, The Shape Of Water tells the unlikely friendship and eventual romance of the janitor Elissa (Sally Hawkins) and an aquatic man (Doug Jones) in a government owned facility.

Refusing to be left waiting for something to happen, del Toro passed the chance to return to the world of Jaegers and Kaijus, and instead handed the reins to director Steven DeKnight.

Steven DeKnight directs 'Daredevil'

Prior to Pacific Rim: Uprising, DeKnight was known for directing episodes for popular TV series such as Netflix's Daredevil and Starz's Spartacus. He may not be the biggest name in Hollywood at the moment, but del Toro believes that DeKnight was the perfect choice for the upcoming sequel.

It was such a great choice. I mean I love [DeKnight], love what he does, I think he’s really brilliant. He’s making it his own. I’m not breathing over his shoulder saying, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He’s doing things differently and I like that.

For those concerned about Pacific Rim: Uprising, del Toro reassures fans that things are "going great". Though the details are currently unknown, del Toro has said that Pacific Rim: Uprising is a wholly different movie from the first one, since he allowed DeKnight to do whatever he felt was right instead of forcing him to follow his footsteps.

So, What's Next For del Toro?

Justice League Dark

While DeKnight wraps up Pacific Rim: Uprising, Doug Liman of Edge Of Tomorrow fame will be helming Justice League Dark. The latter was even adapted to a direct-to-DVD animated feature, which some have theorized was Warner Brothers' way of gaging interest in an occult-themed superhero team.

Watch the trailer for the animated Justice League Dark below.

He may not be directing Justice League Dark, but del Toro is staying on board as a producer for both of these films, ensuring that his influence can still be seen in each project.

It's a pity that audiences will never get to see del Toro's signature style grace titles such as Justice League Dark and Pacific Rim: Uprising, but at least del Toro has handed these fan-favorite projects to people he believes are more than capable of delivering fantastic movies.

Guillermo del Toro is one of the truly original filmmakers working in Hollywood today, and his projects will always be something worth checking out or even talking about - whether or not they make it to the big screen.