It's hard to believe it has been more than four years since we lost actor and humanitarian #PaulWalker when he and friend Roger Rodas tragically lost their lives in a fatal car accident. Since his death, Walker's best friend and Furious co-star Vin Diesel has posted numerous touching tributes for the actor, affectionately referring to him as "brother Pablo." During the world premiere of the latest installment, Diesel stayed true to his promise of 'family first' by dedicating the Fast franchise's success to Walker's hard work.

New York's Radio City Music Hall hosted the world premiere of #TheFateOfTheFurious, where Vin Diesel spoke about his Fast 8 co-stars and how the upcoming team-up wouldn't have been possible without decades of work from his late friend:

“We have a lot of great talent in this movie. But there would be no Dwayne Johnson, who we love, there would be no Jason Statham, who we love, there would be no Charlize, who we love, there would be no Scott Eastwood, who we love, there would be no Kurt Russell, who we love, if it wasn’t for the decades of work that my brother Pablo put into this franchise... When you see this movie, know that this is from love.”

'2 Fast 2 Furious' [Credit: Universal Pictures]

Walker appeared in six Fast installments prior to his death in 2011. Following his untimely death during the middle of production on Furious 7, his character arc continued through to the conclusion of the film with a heart-wrenching tribute to the actor set to Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again" and an on-screen dedication to his memory.

Diesel continued, stating that Walker was never far from the cast’s thoughts during the production of The Fate of the Furious:

“I just want you to know, there wasn’t a second we made this movie, not a minute… not a day that went by that we weren’t thinking about our brother, Pablo, and how to bring him into the movie and how to represent him and to make something that he will be proud of... Pablo, I hope you are proud tonight."

Walker's mother and daughter were both in attendance at the Fate Of The Furious premiere, and Diesel affectionately referred to it as "the best premiere [he has] ever been to" on Instagram.

The Fate Of The Furious is the eighth installment of the Fast franchise and stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese, Ludacris and Nathalie Emmanuel and releases on April 14th.

(Source: Entertainment Weekly)

