Rumors have been circulating online over the past few months as #DC fans discuss who might portray Hal Jordan AKA #GreenLantern in the upcoming DCEU movie, Green Lantern Corps. Ever since a shortlist of actors including such names as #TomCruise and 2011's Green Lantern, #RyanReynolds was released, imaginations have been running wild.

Armie Hammer, the actor best known for The Lone Ranger, The Social Network and Nocturnal Animals even went as far as to troll fans about the rumors that he could be Green Lantern Corps's leading man. However, after previously adding fuel to the flames online, the actor has now finally spoken out about the rumored casting.

See also:

Armie Hammer's name may have appeared on the shortlist, but the Man From U.N.C.L.E star had been trolling fans even prior to its release with various twitter posts and Instagram pictures taken with Joe Manganiello, who will portray #Deathstroke in the Ben Affleck-led superhero movie, The Batman.

Hammer had a lot of fun on social media with his approach to the casting ordeal and interestingly enough, this isn’t his first go-around with a superhero property. Before his breakout role in 2010's The Social Network, he was cast as Batman in George Miller’s Justice League, a film that was cancelled just weeks before production began.

While promoting his new film Free Fire, Hammer was asked about his skilled Green Lantern trolling, and whether he enjoyed executing these skills on his fans:

“Man, jeez… It was fun for a while and now I’m convinced that everyone’s gonna turn on me so I’m like ‘Oh shit, slowly backing away.’”

'J Edgar' [Credit: Warner Bros.]

After a quick chuckle, Hammer claimed he had nothing to confirm nor deny, before concluding with a "fuck it, why not?"

"The only talk of me being Green Lantern that I have heard in my life has only come from social media.”

Whether he ends up tackling the role of Hal Jordan or not, there is no denying that having a talent like #ArmieHammer in your film will always been a strength. Throughout the last few years, Hammer has turned in some incredible performances in films like The Man From U.N.C.L.E, Birth Of A Nation, Nocturnal Animals and the upcoming Sundance favorite, Call Me By Your Name.

In case you were wondering what Hammer might look like as Hal Jordan, here's an interpretation from famed fan artist, Boss Logic.

Ultimately, the decision is up to Warner Bros. and DC to choose whoever they believe is the best fit for the #DCEU. However, this shouldn't stop fans from being vocal about how spectacular it would be to see Hammer's Green Lantern alongside Affleck's Batman and the rest of the #JusticeLeague.

Hammer will appear alongside Cillian Murphy, Sharlto Copley and #CaptainMarvel herself, Brie Larson in the upcoming Ben Wheatley-directed Free Fire, set for release on April 21st.

Check out the trailer below:

(Source: Collider)

Would you want to see Armie Hammer in the role of Hal Jordan? Why or why not? Let me know in the comments below!