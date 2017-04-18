While Easter weekend means endless binging on chocolate eggs for some, others made sure to stay away from the sugar overload so they could flash the maximum amount of skin at the world's trendiest festival: Coachella, the concert venue in the desert turned giant catwalk for countless partygoers in fringe, suede and crochet.

Featuring a star-studded lineup including Lady Gaga (as a replacement for Beyoncé, who cancelled her performance due to being pregnant with twins), Kendrick Lamar, Lorde and Radiohead, Coachella 2017 has kicked off with the usual array of sponsored pool parties — and each event was yet another opportunity for celebrities to whip up various assortments of swimwear and desert-proof boots. Below, the best of the worst of celebrities' party outfits!

Hailee Steinfeld

The Pitch Perfect actress and pop singer was probably curious to find out what tanning with a mesh top would look like — I hear giraffe skin is all the hype — and clearly has a thing for thigh high boots.

While I have questions about the sweaty factor of these leg wrappers, that second outfit also looks like she got some curtains made recently and wasn't sure what to do of the leftover fabric.

Halsey

Do YOU fear the nipple slip when you wear a skimpy bikini? Halsey's boobs just called you an amateur. In unison.

Rihanna

I'm not sure what the letters on her t-shirt say, but Rihanna's entire outfit is like a sarcastic laugh at the Coachella fashion parade. If you think she's hit peak sartorial absurdity, you haven't seen the toed, thigh-high white leather tubes she wore to Kendrick Lamar's performance:

That's one way to avoid inhaling any sand dust.

Paris Hilton

Is it a nostalgic ode to pre-school costume parties? A controversial statement that she liked Kendrick's previous album better — To Pimp A Butterfly? An elaborate setup to go flirt with all the flower crown-wearing ladies? Either way, Paris Hilton went as a butterfly.

Kendall Jenner

You never know what fun activities might take place at a festival, so Kendall Jenner planned both for hula-hooping and skiing. Since her Pepsi ad wasn't refreshing enough to the world, she also took it upon her to host a winter-themed party for dating app Bumble. In the desert. In what might be an attempt to distract from yet another ill-informed sponsoring choice, she's wearing a dubious combination of pleather scales, chain mail sleeves, a bejeweled choker and a suede cowboy hat.

Kylie Jenner

Younger Jenner Kylie hired all the extras from Kendall's cancelled Pepsi ad to go over her strands one by one with highlighter... before switching to purple a few hours later. I don't know what superglue her conditioner is made of, but it's a miracle her hair hasn't fallen off her head yet. Naturally, she topped it off with an asymmetrical python matching set.

Vanessa Hudgens

As her regular style is already cowgirl meets flower child, Coachella must be Vanessa Hudgens's equivalent of a fashion Christmas. She's done it all: Challenging Paris Hilton for the title of Butterfly Queen, whipping out her best black lace lingerie, wearing nothing but a bra and dungarees, and hopping on the chain mail train of Coachella 2017.

Emma Roberts

The Nerve actress deserves a special award for wearing an actual dress. With normal shoes. Is this the new bold fashion statement?

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd made their relationship Instagram-official (read: it's serious) at this year's Coachella, while Selena was wearing scraps of her grandmother's favorite tablecloth as a dress and matching bandana. It's very picnic-appropriate.

Rita Ora

if u r sad just google 'rita ora coachella' good night i love u pic.twitter.com/AB8guxK4aT — alex (@soalexgoes) April 18, 2017

Every time you say "less is more," Rita Ora wonders if she can add something to her silver beret, Wild West fringe, ski sunglasses and light-blue checker cherry cowboy boots ensemble.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Is it Coachella without a parade of scantily clad models? Victoria's Secret angel Alessandra Ambrosio is probably what the designers of the H&M x Coachella collaboration picture in their wildest dreams.

Katy Perry

Katy Perry's outfit proves she's a true festival veteran: Bye, random accessories, hello, comfy athleisure wear. I'm crossing fingers that she's got a neon pink North Face fleece jacket for the chillier hours of the night.

Solange

Solange is just here to announce that there are a few seats left at her Style Done Right roundtable.

Ryan Destiny

You might not know Ryan Destiny, but the 22-year-old singer and actress's getup really takes the cake. It's the perfect reminder of why there is an "s" in pants: It's a garment that requires two legs.

What's your favorite outfit at Coachella this year?