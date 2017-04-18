Fans said goodbye to the beloved #HBO series, #Deadwood back in 2006 after three seasons of pure brilliance. The series was nominated for 28 Emmys throughout its run (winning eight in total) and has appeared on numerous lists online celebrating the show as one of HBO's greatest works to date. Since its cancellation, there has been constant speculation as to whether the series would ever return and according to Al Swearengen himself, there has recently been some movement on the show's long-gestating revival.

While speaking with TVLine, Ian McShane revealed some exciting news regarding series creator, David Milch's revival script and how it's ultimately up to the network to follow through with the idea:

"[Milch's] two-hour movie script has been delivered to HBO... [laughs] If they don’t deliver [a finished product], blame them."

McShane also stated that he has spoken to Milch about the script and that he would be seeing him for lunch at some point in the near future. He remains hopeful that the "old gang" would also be down for a possible return:

“We’d all love to do it… It would be nice to see all of the old gang again.”

That's One Small Step Towards A Revival!

Talks of a return to the series can be traced all the way back to 2006 when Milch originally agreed to make a two #television films in place of a fourth season. These films still haven't come to fruition, but many have held out hope that we could still see Al Swearengen's return, despite McShane repeating that "Deadwood is dead" during a taping of The Daily Show in 2009.

In January 2016, HBO's programming president personally gave Milch the go-ahead to resurrect the acclaimed, short-lived Western. At the Television Critics Association winter press tour, HBO’s top programming exec Casey Bloys spoke about Milch's script:

"I know he’s working on it. But I have not seen anything yet."

So, Ian McShane's update certainly marks significant progress. Hopefully the development of the script continues so fans cab finally receive a thrillingly violent Deadwood film in the future.

If you can't wait that long to see Ian McShane at his best, he also stars as Mr. Wednesday in the upcoming #Starz series, #AmericanGods. The series is set to premiere on Sunday, April 30th and initial critic reviews have been nothing short of stellar.

Check out the "First Look" for American Gods below:

Are you holding out hope for a Deadwood revival? Let me know your thoughts in the comments below!