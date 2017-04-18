With upcoming movies such as the remake of Stephen King's It, Marvel's hotly anticipated Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.2, and Netflix's Stranger Things, the trend of love letters to the '80s is still going strong.

And now, another popular '80s icon is making a comeback thanks to #Netflix. Just recently, the online streaming giant confirmed that none other than #CarmenSandiego, the time-traveling sleuth, will be getting her own animated series.

Where In The Web Is Carmen Sandiego?

"Where On Earth Is Carmen Sandiego?" [Credit: DIC Entertainment]

Earlier this week, The Tracking Board got word that Netflix's then untitled animated project was in fact a revival for the popular educational entertainment (or "edutainment") series, Where in the World is Carmen Sandiego?.

Insiders working with The Tracking Board said that the new Carmen Sandiego will have a 20 episode run, with each episode being 22 minutes long.

Netflix later confirmed these rumors and gave an official statement regarding the upcoming #animation. Unlike its previous incarnations, the animated Carmen Sandiego will now have an overarching plot, instead of being an interactive gameshow.

Netflix described the change in a statement, which can be read below:

...Carmen Sandiego is back and ready for a new crop of international capers packed with thrilling adventure and intrigue. This fresh take presents an intimate look into Carmen’s past where viewers will not only follow her escapades but also learn WHO in the world is Carmen Sandiego and WHY she became a super thief.

Gina Rodriguez in 'Jane The Virgin' [Credit: The CW]

Aside from confirming the project's status, Netflix also revealed who would be working on the new series. Gina Rodriguez, the star of #JaneTheVirgin, will bring Carmen Sandiego to life by lending her voice to the famous character.

Check out her announcement on Twitter below.

"Don't ask where ... ask who." @Netflix (just call me Carmen ) pic.twitter.com/63D26dKdcE — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) April 18, 2017

Other well-known names who are on board Carmen Sandiego include Finn Wolfhard, best known as Mike from #StrangerThings, as the voice of Carmen's accomplice Player, and animation veterans such as Duane Capizzi (The Batman) and CJ Kettler (The Tick) serving as executive producers and creative heads.

The show is expected to be available on Netflix some time in 2019.

See Also:

Back From The Past: Carmen Sandiego Was An Important Show Throughout The '80s

"Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?" [Credit: Brøderbund Software]

Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? first saw life in the '80s as a video game that was meant to teach gamers about world history. It was up to the player to solve puzzles and answer trivia questions about history, and these would eventually lead to Carmen Sandiego's exact location in the world.

Carmen Sandiego and her conniving cohorts from the organization V.I.L.E. skyrocketed to popularity when the game was adapted for television in the early '90s. Where In Time Is Carmen Sandiego? was an educational game show on PBS, and the game also had a Saturday morning cartoon titled Where On Earth Is Carmen Sandiego? - both of which turned the globe-trotting thief into a critically acclaimed household name.

Watch the opening of Where In Time Is Carmen Sandiego? below.

Even if Carmen Sandiego hasn't been seen on television outside of the occasional rerun for quite some time, she still remains as popular as ever. To this day, books, comics and video games about her exploits are still being published and she has become something of a nostalgic meme on the internet.

Netflix's newest animated show could spark new life and interest into the old property, while at the same time teaching younger audiences a thing or two about geographical and historical trivia - just as the original show intended.

In case you may not have known, Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego? was created as a response to a disturbing survey from National Geographic. The survey revealed that children had poor geographical knowledge, and had difficulty locating the Soviet Union on a map during the height of Cold War.