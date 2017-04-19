The #StarWars prequel trilogy has been subjected to lots of criticism from critics and fans alike, with #JarJarBinks serving as the embodiment of everything that went wrong in the second Star Wars trilogy.

The infamous Gungan has been ridiculed and served as a fan-favorite punching bag ever since the release of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. In fact, he is hated so much that some viewers claimed that he was responsible for all of the suffering seen in the Star Wars saga.

#LiamNeeson, who played #QuiGonJinn in Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, spoke about the Gungan's fate during the most recent Star Wars celebration, joking that he was on the set of a "very unofficial" Jar Jar Binks anthology movie.

Episode Never: The Return Of The Jar Jar

'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

During the 40th Star Wars Celebration, everyone who had anything to do with the iconic science fiction franchise appeared to take part in the festivities. Sadly, there were those who weren't able to do so in person, one of them being Neeson.

In place of a guest appearance, the star of the Taken franchise sent a video message that was played in front of an excited audience. Here, Neeson claimed to be shooting a secret Star Wars spin-off where he not only reprises his Jedi role, but takes the fight to Jar Jar Binks, who has since fallen to the Dark Side of the Force.

Check out Neeson's message to Star Wars fans below.

I'm actually here on location in the Canadian Rockies. We're here on location making a movie, a very unofficial movie, about Jar Jar Binks and what happened to Jar Jar. Spoiler alert, he did go to the Dark Side.

Obviously, this fan-favorite theory will never materialize. Neeson was just joking around, making light of one of the prequel trilogy's most despised elements.

However, the character's fate has been often talked about among the Star Wars community. Some fans were hoping he would return just to be officially killed off, while others even jokingly suggested he was a powerful Sith Lord who controls the Galactic Empire from behind the scenes. If this was confirmed to be a part of the accepted Star Wars canon, Jar Jar's death would not only be cathartic, but be epically plot-relevant as well. That being said, the clumsy Gungan's true fate after the prequel trilogy was recently touched upon.

See Also:

Life After The Phantom Menace

'Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

As revealed in the novel Star Wars: Aftermath: Empire's End (which takes place after Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi), Jar Jar Binks was stripped of his political status some time after Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith. He was apparently reduced to being a street performer, contrary to the conspiracy theories that implied his sinister leadership of the Sith.

While children find him entertaining, adults blame him for the Empire's rise to power. Unless Neeson really does decide to create his "very unofficial" Jar Jar film, this sombre end is probably the last we'll ever hear of the infamous Gungan.

'Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith' [Credit: Lucasfilm]

It may have taken a while, but it seems that the Star Wars creators finally acknowledged their mistake in making Jar Jar Binks in the first place.

[Source: Gamesradar]