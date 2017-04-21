#HBO has provided premium original programming for decades. The network has excelled in virtually every genre, ranging from hysterical comedies including Curb Your Enthusiasm and Da Ali G Show to informative documentaries such as Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief. However, the most celebrated shows on HBO are undoubtedly the dramatic original series the network has developed throughout the years. The same network that brought audiences #GameofThrones, #Westworld and Rome also created Big Love, Oz, True Blood, Vinyl, Boardwalk Empire, The Newsroom, Sex And The City, Carnivàle and the series that paved the way for the many anti-heroes we see on #television today, The Sopranos.

With various streaming services allowing viewers to binge on their favorite shows, binging culture has become the norm for many. During a time when watching every episode of a show was not readily available, even with the advent of the DVD as a media format, countless brilliant programs did not receive the wider audience they may have deserved - specifically if it aired on a pay channel like HBO.

HBO recently re-cut three of their most critically acclaimed and beloved shows and having personally watched all of them. Hopefully these newer trailers appeal to viewers that may not have originally given them a chance and are looking for another HBO series to binge through.

Below you'll find each show's contemporary trailer, along with just a few of the many reasons these stories are the most celebrated HBO achievements of all time.

The Wire (2002-2008)

Number of Episodes: 60

The re-cut trailer highlights the characters at the heart of the series, including Idris Elba's Stringer Bell and Michael K. Williams's iconic Omar Little that all embody complex character traits which makes them such compelling beings to watch.

Set in Baltimore with five seasons all tackling a respective industry, the exploration of these industries and the individuals that inhabit them is why The Wire is constantly mentioned when discussing the greatest shows of all time. This heart-pumping trailer concludes with Omar's trademark, "you come at the king, you best not miss." We are all not worthy.

Deadwood (2004-2006)

Number of Episodes: 36

Set in the 1870s with all the graphic violence and profanity your heart could desire, Deadwood provides viewers with a riveting watch that details the growth of Deadwood, South Dakota. The show's format is an interesting one, as it portrays two weeks in the life of the town, with each episode representing one day. Deadwood is filled with colorful characters and themes that focus on the incredible highs and immense lows involved with the progression of a society.

The re-cut trailer highlights the spectacular violence and concludes with the aptly named Al Swearengen giving us a warm "welcome to fucking Deadwood!"

Six Feet Under (2001-2005)

Number of Episodes: 63

Highly regarded as having one of the best series finales of all time, Six Feet Under is my favorite TV show of all time. The series follows the experiences of the Fisher family, who run a funeral home in Los Angeles, and features flawless performances by virtually every single actor - particularly with the aforementioned Fishers consisting of Frances Conroy, Michael C. Hall, Peter Krause and Lauren Ambrose.

It truly embodies the notion of a "slow burning" series as it focuses (and succeeds) heavily on its characters. The re-cut trailer highlights the humorous components sprinkled throughout the darker themes of the series and concludes with an intriguing conversation between Nathaniel (Richard Jenkins) and son, Nate (Krause).

'Six Feet Under' [Credit: HBO]

The programming on HBO will perpetually be a go-to when looking for a series whose world you want to be captivated by. Whether the series features a world of fantastical elements or depicts the struggles of an inner city, if you're free for a weekend and want to feel enthralled by a TV show, chances are you can rely on HBO to satisfy that craving. These re-cut trailers allow potential viewers to delve into a few minutes of these incredible worlds that they may not have been familiar with previously.

HBO also thankfully recycles many of the talented actors from their shows. The giddy feeling you have when you see Brutus suddenly appear as Edmure Tully or Littlefinger campaigning to become mayor will never cease to amaze me.

Power is a curious thing... [Credit: HBO]

[Source: /Film]

