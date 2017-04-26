Mark your calendars! May 2017 will feature numerous sequels to beloved franchises and lighthearted flicks that will appease anyone looking for a fun time at the theater. In case you're having trouble keeping up with the amount of anticipated features this month, here's a collection of wide releases you shouldn't miss, including a highly anticipated addition to the #MCU and a bunch of beautiful people saving lives at the beach.

1. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 - May 5th

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2' [Credit: Marvel Studios]

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Michael Rooker and Karen Gillian

James Gunn Plot Synopsis: The team struggles to keep its newfound family together as it tries to unravel the mystery of Peter Quill's true parentage in the outer reaches of the galaxy.

2014's Guardians Of The Galaxy grossed over $773 million at the worldwide box office and introduced fans to a #Marvel property that most film fans were previously unfamiliar with. #GuardiansOfTheGalaxyVol2 sees the return of our favorite galactic team accompanied by a new(ish) team member, #BabyGroot. As the lineage of #ChrisPratt's Peter Quill was a key component in the first film, fans are intrigued to see how the sequel expands on his backstory with the inclusion of Kurt Russell as the Quill patriarch.

The film is the third installment of the MCU's Phase 3, with #SpiderManHomecoming's release date slated to be the next big Marvel event on July 7th.

2. King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword - May 12th

'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' [Credit: WB]

Starring: Charlie Hunnam, Àstrid Bergès-Frisbey, Djimon Hounsou, Aidan Gillen, Jude Law and Eric Bana

: Guy Ritchie Plot Synopsis: Robbed of his birthright, Arthur is brought up in the back alleys of the city. Once he pulls a sword thought to be solidified in stone, he is forced to acknowledge his true legacy, whether he likes it or not.

Guy Ritchie's unique style will bring an interesting take to this age old story. There have been many incarnations of King Arthur in film and #TV throughout the years, but this incarnation sees #CharlieHunnam tasked with the portrayal of the legendary figure in a new light.

As you can see from the trailer, Ritche's take on the legend will appeal to many #fantasy fans keen on seeing Arthur and friends kick some serious ass.

3. Snatched - May 12th

Starring: Goldie Hawn, Amy Schumer, Joan Cusack, Christopher Meloni, Ike Barinholtz, Óscar Jaenada, and Wanda Sykes

Jonathan Levine Plot Synopsis: When her boyfriend dumps her before their exotic vacation, a young woman persuades her ultra-cautious mother to travel with her to paradise, with unexpected results.

#AmySchumer's last appearance on the big screen was in the 2015 comedy Trainwreck, which she wrote and starred in. The film went on to gross over $140 million at the box office on a $35 million budget, and was a significant success for the comedian.

Although her #Netflix special caused a flurry of controversy from the amount of downvotes it received, if the numbers for Trainwreck are any indication, she could potentially be a huge box office draw.

With a hysterical cast and the director of such works as 50/50 and Warm Bodies at the helm, Snatched looks like it'll be a fun comedy that also pulls on the heartstrings.

4. Alien: Covenant - May 19th

'Alien: Covenant' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir, Carmen Ejogo, James Franco and Noomi Rapace

Ridley Scott Plot Synopsis: The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

The latest installment of Ridley Scott's #Alien franchise is the sequel to 2012's Prometheus and the eighth Alien film overall. The film features an ensemble of brilliant talents including the breakout star of last year's Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them (Waterston) and the return of #MichaelFassbender as a synthetic android named Walter, while also reprising his role as David from Prometheus.

With critics referring to Covenant as "the goriest, most terrifying sci-fi movie of all time", anticipation is incredibly high.

The original 1979 Alien is regarded as one of the best sci-fi horror films in film history, so I can't wait to see how Scott tackles Covenant.

5. Everything, Everything - May 19th

Starring : Amandla Stenberg, Nick Robinson, Anika Noni Rose, Morgan Saylor and Wayne Brady

: Stella Meghie Plot Synopsis: Based on the young adult novel of the same name, Everything, Everything follows a teenager who has lived a sheltered life because she is allergic to practically everything. When a boy moves in next door, they fall in love despite the incredible challenges they face.

This adaptation of a popular novel looks to be a serious tearjerker. If you're planning on seeing Everything, Everything, I highly recommend taking a packet of tissues to wipe away the tears.

The movie will likely attract fans of The Hunger Games franchise too, showcasing Amandla Stenberg (the actress responsible for the fan favorite character, Rue) in the leading role.

6. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul - May 19th

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' [Credit: 20th Century Fox]

Starring : Jason Ian Drucker, Owen Asztalos, Charlie Wright, Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott

: David Bowers Plot Synopsis: Based on the book of the same name, The Long Haul takes place one year after the events of 2012's Dog Days. Greg Heffley and his brother Rodrick convince their family to go on a road trip for their grandmother's 90th birthday, but they actually intend on attending a video game convention.

This new Diary Of A Wimpy Kid features a new cast, despite being the fourth installment to the Wimpy Kid franchise. The trailer features the classic Spice Girls song "Wannabe", recited by #AliciaSilverstone and Tom Everett Scott as the kids in the back roll their eyes and plead "make it stop!"

Personally, I wondered why they weren't a fan... until I realized the song came out twenty-one years ago!

7. Baywatch - May 25th

'Baywatch' [Credit: Paramount Pictures]

Starring : Dwayne #TheRock Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Priyanka Chopra, Jon Bass, Ilfenesh Hadera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Hasselhoff, and Pamela Anderson

: Seth Gordon Plot Synopsis: Based on the immensely popular television series of the same name, Baywatch follows a team of lifeguards who uncover a criminal plot that threatens the future of the bay.

The adaptation of the iconic #Baywatch series will reboot slow-mo running and bright red beachwear this summer. The ensemble cast includes Dwayne Johnson and #ZacEfron, with a few members from the original series making cameos as well, just in case anyone is clamoring for an appearance from The Hoff himself!

8. Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales - May 26th

'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' [Credit: Disney]

Starring : Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley and Johnny Depp

Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg Plot Synopsis: The fifth installment of the #PiratesOftheCaribbean franchise sees Captain Jack Sparrow searching for the trident of Poseidon as he is pursued by an old nemesis determined to kill every pirate at sea.

The billion-dollar Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise sees the return of Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow as he experiences hijinks during his sea travels while Academy Award winner Javier Bardem joins the franchise as the villainous Captain Salazar.

Although the last Pirates flick (starring Bardem's wife, Penelope Cruz) was panned critically, the fourth film generated over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

The franchise's financial success seemingly won't slow down as the years go on, so we will see if audiences are suffering from Sparrow fatigue or craving for more when this installment hits theaters.

9. War Machine - May 26th

Starring : Brad Pitt, Anthony Michael Hall, Topher Grace, Will Poulter, Tilda Swinton, Jonathan Ing and Ben Kingsley

: David Michôd Plot Synopsis: This black comedy follows four-star General Dan McMahon as he is sent to Afghanistan to bring the war to an end, but instead finds that he is the one under attack.

Netflix is adding to their impressive original film catalogue with the release of #WarMachine towards the end of the month. #BradPitt leads this political satire based on the nonfiction novel The Operators, which details the experience of General McMahon during the Afghanistan war. The hugely popular streaming service has many more original films coming out this year, and War Machine is certainly one of their highlights.

As you can see, this month is an important month in 2017's calendar when it comes to the box office. Whether you decide to explore the galaxy, sail the seven seas or chill with Dwayne Johnson on the beach, I hope you have a great time doing so.

What upcoming May release are you most looking forward to (and why is it Diary Of A Wimpy Kid)? Let me know in the comments below!