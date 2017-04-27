#EmiliaClarke is no stranger when it comes to projects that require her to stay quiet about virtually every single detail. In fact, her role as Daenerys Targaryen in the #HBO series #GameofThrones has fully prepared the Mother of Dragons for how to dodge questions about her mysterious female lead in the upcoming Han Solo anthology film.

For both Star Wars and Game of Thrones, remaining tight-lipped about every aspect is a requirement for cast and crew. Both have become known for their 'spoiler free' approach in order to please fans. Well, for anyone wondering which ridiculously anticipated project is the most intimidating to talk about during interviews, Clarke has the answer for you.

In an interview with The Independent, Clarke revealed what she's allowed to tell the press:

“I genuinely can’t tell you anything other than Alden [Ehrenreich, who plays Han Solo] is magnificent, and it’s a delight to do something on that level with really cool actors and nice people. But it’s even scarier talking about that than Game of Thrones.”

As a seasoned veteran of keeping secrets about the biggest series on #television, this is incredibly telling of just how much Disney wants to keep details under wraps. Unlike what she experiences with Game of Thrones, Clarke has read the screenplay for the film, which means she technically knows more about what will happen to Han Solo than many Game of Thrones characters.

According to the actress, the creative team on the #TV series is keeping everyone - including the actors - in the dark. Funnily enough, this makes it easier for her to avoid Game of Thrones spoilers because she has genuinely no idea what will happen next.

“No one knows anything. No one is told anything. It’s all crazy. It’s a secret from the cast. We generally can’t be trusted. They pretty much have told us so.”

Just like Jon, we know nothing [Credit: HBO]

What We Know So Far About Solo:

As is with every upcoming #StarWars property, if anyone even contemplates uttering a detail they will probably be silenced by a skilled bounty hunter. The film is still referred to as the Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film, but there are rumblings that a fan favorite Jedi named Drysdon Vos may appear.

What we definitely know is that the film will cover a six-year time period, taking the beloved character from 18 to 24. We will learn how Han befriends a Wookiee named Chewbacca and see the game where he wins the Millennium Falcon from a young Lando Calrissian, portrayed by Donald Glover.

As Disney's fan expo #D23 approaches this July, fans are hopeful we will get some semblance of a detail regarding the anthology movie. With any luck, we'll also be hearing more about the film from Emilia Clarke and the rest of the cast in the coming months.

The Untitled Han Solo Star Wars Anthology Film stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Joonas Suotamo. It is directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller and hits theaters on May 25th, 2018.

While we wait for the return of Han Solo on the big screen, you can see Emilia Clarke reprise her role as Daenerys Targaryen in season 7 of Game of Thrones on July 16th, 2017. Check out the trailer below:

(Source: Screenrant)

Would you prefer knowing spoilers for Star Wars or Game of Thrones? Let me know in the comments below!